Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Lowered to $525.00 at Robert W. Baird

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $590.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Adobe from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.00.

ADBE stock traded up $20.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $584.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $574.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in Adobe by 36.7% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 6,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

