Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Lowered to $630.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $650.00 to $630.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BNP Paribas cut Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.00.

Adobe stock traded up $20.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $513.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,719,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,658. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe has a 12 month low of $331.89 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $584.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.06. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 38.97%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total transaction of $49,727.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $1,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising.

