AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Short Interest Update

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the February 14th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 660,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 17.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo bought 10,000 shares of AerSale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AerSale alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after acquiring an additional 327,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerSale by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AerSale Price Performance

About AerSale

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. AerSale has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $385.77 million, a PE ratio of -57.92 and a beta of 0.26.

(Get Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.