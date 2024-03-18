AES (NYSE:AES) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.96% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of AES traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,659,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,608,779. AES has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AES will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 55.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

