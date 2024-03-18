AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,537 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 286% from the previous session’s volume of 2,991 shares.The stock last traded at $16.88 and had previously closed at $22.32.

AgeX Therapeutics Trading Down 24.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Trading of AgeX Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AgeX Therapeutics stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:AGE – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,040 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.75% of AgeX Therapeutics worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead cell-based therapeutic candidates in development include AGEX-BAT1, a cell therapy product candidate for the treatment of various age-related metabolic disorders, such as Type II adult-onset diabetes and obesity; and AGEX-VASC1, a cell-based therapy to restore vascular support in aged ischemic tissues, such as peripheral vascular disease and ischemic heart disease.

