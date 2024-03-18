Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 287,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 7.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

