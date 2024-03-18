Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $660.36 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 27.9% lower against the dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $660.36 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00112228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00038231 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00018032 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002974 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

