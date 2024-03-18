Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air T Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.
Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.
Air T Company Profile
Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.
