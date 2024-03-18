Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AIRT opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.73. Air T has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.49.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a negative return on equity of 87.44%. The business had revenue of $63.76 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air T Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air T by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Air T by 20.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Air T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air T during the second quarter worth about $692,000. 9.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

