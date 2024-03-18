Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 151.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AKBA

Akebia Therapeutics Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,312,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.78. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.05.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $73,580.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John P. Butler sold 46,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $78,101.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,128,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,893 shares of company stock valued at $300,598. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.