Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) PT Raised to C$20.50

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Cormark from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

AD.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

AD.UN traded down C$0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching C$16.81. 139,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,061. The company has a market cap of C$764.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.31. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.56 and a 12-month high of C$17.65.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

