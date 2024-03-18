Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.0% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of FNCB Bancorp worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNCB. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FNCB Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNCB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,863. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market cap of $116.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.34. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.64%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

