Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,591 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 43,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.9 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.88. 1,095,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,058. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 10.01%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

