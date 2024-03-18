Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up about 1.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 615,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 25,894 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.9% in the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,841,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,576,000 after purchasing an additional 165,370 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.8% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 36,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,147,000 after purchasing an additional 969,819 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.59. The stock had a trading volume of 310,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,124. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

