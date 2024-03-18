Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LYG stock remained flat at $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 3,798,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.05 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LYG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

