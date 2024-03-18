Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in IQVIA by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 141,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,848,000 after buying an additional 71,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $253.92. The company had a trading volume of 170,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,992. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.