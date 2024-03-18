Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,335,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07. The firm has a market cap of $121.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.