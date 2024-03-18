Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after buying an additional 2,595,471 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,384,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,590,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,361 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $124,130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 820.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 759,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,426,000 after purchasing an additional 676,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,885. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average of $141.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

