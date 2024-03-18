Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,050 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $220.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,112. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.