Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 128 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto acquired 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,259,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,331. The firm has a market cap of $130.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.60 and a 200-day moving average of $152.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.95.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

