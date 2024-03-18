Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 50,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.75. 17,286,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,069,133. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The firm has a market cap of $156.70 billion, a PE ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

