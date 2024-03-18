Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 174 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.36. 3,305,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,587,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

