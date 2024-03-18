Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 32,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 34,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.06.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.7 %

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.50. 2,738,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,816,880. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $71.40. The company has a market capitalization of $119.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.65.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,607 shares of company stock valued at $13,214,499 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

