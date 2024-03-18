Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:TFree Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,831,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,605,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:TGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

