Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE T traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,831,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,605,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.14. The stock has a market cap of $122.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

