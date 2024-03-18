Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Gap Up to $142.17

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $142.17, but opened at $149.37. Alphabet shares last traded at $152.79, with a volume of 11,656,986 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock valued at $39,220,185 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

