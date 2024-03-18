Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 98.20% from the stock’s current price.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 0.5 %

ALTG stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 367,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.31 million, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. Alta Equipment Group has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $17.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alta Equipment Group news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $197,191.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $197,191.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,173.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Llc bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $271,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,326,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $445,000 and have sold 2,816,886 shares valued at $31,011,780. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,354,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 112,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 26,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 365.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, environmental processing equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

