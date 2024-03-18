Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE MO traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,469,710. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Get Our Latest Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.