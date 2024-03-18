AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Up 5.5%

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.91 and last traded at $12.90. Approximately 325,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 665,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.23.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $563.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 30.42%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,086.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 22,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $140,086.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 164.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the third quarter worth $3,957,000. RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at $2,068,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 29.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 242,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 55,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 528,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,646 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

