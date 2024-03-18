American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLV. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,904 shares during the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:FLV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.37. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

