American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.15

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.15 and last traded at $56.10, with a volume of 108061 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

