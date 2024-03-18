American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Now Covered by Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

AHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a mkt outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of AHR opened at $13.59 on Thursday. American Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

In other American Healthcare REIT news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

