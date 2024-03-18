American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.91. 1,833,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,359,985. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.35. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

