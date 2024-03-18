Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $272.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.64. The company has a market capitalization of $146.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

