Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.56.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.
