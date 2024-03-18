Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASYS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth $773,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 147,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,823. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.03. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Amtech Systems ( NASDAQ:ASYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 16.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amtech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

