Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 18th (AA, ACLX, ACN, AD.UN, AGEN, APLD, APPF, AQST, ASLN, AUTL)

Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 18th:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $31.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $81.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $417.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $363.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $335.00 to $394.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$19.50 to C$20.50.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $254.00 to $264.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $3.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $2.00 to $3.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1.85 to $2.65. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$5.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $180.00 to $205.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price increased by Argus from $240.00 to $290.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $97.00 to $111.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $85.00 to $110.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $80.00 to $100.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $220.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $194.00 to $239.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $145.00 to $158.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $193.00 to $198.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $20.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $55.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $8.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $124.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $915.00 to $950.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $320.00 to $330.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $19.00 to $19.50. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $93.00 to $100.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $6.50 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $46.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $141.00 to $144.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $60.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$5.00.

HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $6.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $11.50 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $10.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $149.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.50 to $7.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $81.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $170.00 to $179.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $157.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $55.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $234.00 to $250.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $536.00 to $609.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $44.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $67.00 to $76.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $76.00 to $77.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$11.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.00 to C$7.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Loop Capital from $585.00 to $700.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $64.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $125.00 to $120.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $7.50. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $911.00 to $1,177.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by HSBC Holdings plc from $880.00 to $1,050.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $4.50 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$4.50 to C$3.50.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$108.00 to C$104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$110.00 to C$105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$102.00 to C$97.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$117.00 to C$115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$99.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $202.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $215.00 to $235.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $190.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $31.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $115.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $99.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target cut by CIBC from $102.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $267.00 to $270.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.50 to $20.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$1.35 to C$1.75.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$1.80 to C$2.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $60.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $92.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $2.40 to $2.76. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $213.00 to $225.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $13.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $27.00 to $29.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its target price cut by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $7.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) had its target price boosted by Noble Financial from $10.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $21.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $55.00 to $45.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $4.25 to $8.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $46.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $45.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $290.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $143.00 to $136.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$18.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $16.25 to $16.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $3.50 to $4.50. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $3.25 to $3.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $4.50 to $5.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $16.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$3.75.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $575.00 to $630.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) had its target price raised by Argus from $39.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $72.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink LLC from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $170.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $195.00 to $217.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was given a C$12.00 price target by analysts at CIBC. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $230.00 to $256.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$75.00 to C$72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $114.00 to $115.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

