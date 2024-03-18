Analysts Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) PT at $55.54

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.54.
DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DAL opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 5.59%.
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.
