Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $62.20

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.71%.

About Nasdaq

(Get Free Report

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.