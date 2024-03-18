Analysts Set Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME) Price Target at $17.57

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Prime Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other Prime Medicine news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 24.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 90.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after buying an additional 617,310 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 18.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,676,000 after buying an additional 571,097 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,805,000 after buying an additional 515,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prime Medicine by 219.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 605,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after buying an additional 415,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRME stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Prime Medicine has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $858.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

