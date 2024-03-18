Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $89.33

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

TD stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.35. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.69 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.7519 per share. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.