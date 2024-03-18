Analysts Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price at $137.84

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.84.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $125.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

