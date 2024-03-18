Analyzing Williams Industrial Services Group (WLMS) and Its Rivals

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Free Report) is one of 16 publicly-traded companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Williams Industrial Services Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.0% of Williams Industrial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Williams Industrial Services Group $238.12 million -$13.68 million -0.78 Williams Industrial Services Group Competitors $16.43 billion $487.43 million 26.15

Volatility & Risk

Williams Industrial Services Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industrial Services Group. Williams Industrial Services Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Williams Industrial Services Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Industrial Services Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, meaning that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Williams Industrial Services Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Williams Industrial Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Williams Industrial Services Group Competitors 46 479 749 17 2.57

As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 6.59%. Given Williams Industrial Services Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Williams Industrial Services Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Williams Industrial Services Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Williams Industrial Services Group -4.33% -42.93% -10.78% Williams Industrial Services Group Competitors 1.53% 7.63% 3.16%

Summary

Williams Industrial Services Group competitors beat Williams Industrial Services Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets primarily in the United States. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, and other facilities. The company also provides cleaning, surface preparation, coatings application, quality control, and inspection testing services for nuclear and fossil fuel power plants, industrial facilities, and petrochemical plants; industrial insulation services, primarily in power generation installations; and abatement services for the removal of asbestos and heavy metal-based coatings, such as lead paint. In addition, it offers services to convert analog control systems to digital control systems of operating plants; fossil power plants decommissioning services; and nuclear power plant construction services. Further, the company installs, maintains, and modifies water and wastewater systems, including piping, pumping, storage tanks, and other related facilities; and replaces, repairs, and upgrades industrial facility roofing systems, principally at pulp and paper manufacturing facilities and nuclear power plant locations. It markets its services through sales and marketing personnel, as well as its on-site operations personnel. The company was formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group Inc. and changed its name to Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. in June 2018. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

