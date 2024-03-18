Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.
Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $944,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $962,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 184.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 336,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 217,915 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 9.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
About Anika Therapeutics
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
