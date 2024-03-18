Ankr (ANKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $464.60 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $464.60 million and $45.23 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00026086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00015107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001578 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,227.61 or 0.99883921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00010490 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $95.25 or 0.00141522 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04954458 USD and is up 6.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $59,162,906.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.