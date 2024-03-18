APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 14th total of 17,800,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APA Trading Down 1.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in APA by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $32.00 on Monday. APA has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.