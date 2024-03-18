Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CAO Sells $10,388.64 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) CAO James George Chopas sold 184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $10,388.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,334.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

James George Chopas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, James George Chopas sold 1,061 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $68,965.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, James George Chopas sold 864 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $57,723.84.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.26. 867,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,318. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.90. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.34% and a negative return on equity of 178.60%. The business had revenue of $146.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on APLS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

