Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.71.

APPN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Get Appian alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Appian

Appian Price Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Appian has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Appian will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Appian

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 248,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $8,283,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,290,304 shares in the company, valued at $210,096,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Appian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,884,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Appian by 13.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 8.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Appian by 5.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.