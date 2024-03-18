Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Hits New 1-Year High at $194.37

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.37 and last traded at $191.99, with a volume of 164850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.48.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.23.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

In related news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

