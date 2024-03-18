Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Director Che-Wei Lin Buys 31,370 Shares

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) Director Che-Wei Lin bought 31,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $398,399.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 220,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,689.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.98. 1,931,841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,381,948. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAOI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.