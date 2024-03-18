AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.03

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.03 and last traded at $66.94, with a volume of 1682133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at $31,569,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $323,731.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,065.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AppLovin by 1,642.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 182,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 171,586 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

