Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 320.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

AQMS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 335,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,501. The company has a market cap of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.

