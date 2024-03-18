Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “speculative buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 320.17% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 57.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 470,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 172,300 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 384,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company provides a recycling solution for materials strategic to energy storage and electric vehicle manufacturing supply chains. Its AquaRefining is a low-emissions, recycling technology that replaces polluting furnaces and hazardous chemicals with electricity-powered electroplating to recover valuable metals and materials from spent batteries.
